INDIA

Noted Assamese singer Sudakshina Sarma passes away

NewsWire
0
1

: Noted Assamese singer Sudakshina Sarma (89) passed away on Monday after battling a number of diseases.

According to the family, she passed away at 8.25 am. She was suffering from pressure sores, sepsis, and aspiration pneumonia.

Sudakshina Sarma, also known as Nirupama Hazarika, was born in Guwahati in 1934. She was the younger sister of Bhupen Hazarika.

Her father-in-law had given her the name ‘Sudakshina’ after she married the poet and composer Dileep Sarma.

She is known for singing numerous well-known songs, such as ‘Kotha Aru Xur’, ‘Jetuka Bolere’, and ‘Xaratkalor Rati’.

After collapsing in the bathroom and suffering serious injuries, Sudakshina Sarma successfully had a leg operation at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) last October.

Doctors had said that after the procedure, her condition was stable. She had been hospitalised for observation.

The singer will always be cherished and honoured for all that she accomplished.

Sarma had a donation arrangement with Ellora Vigyan Mancha, a Guwahati-based NGO that promotes organ donation, for all of her organs.

2023070333083

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Scindia inaugurates direct flight between Bilaspur, Indore

    7 out of 10 Indians shun startup jobs, line up for...

    I am not a gold digger like Chahatt Khanna, says Sukesh...

    After marriage proposal refused, youth uploads vulgar photos of minor girl;...