: Noted Assamese singer Sudakshina Sarma (89) passed away on Monday after battling a number of diseases.

According to the family, she passed away at 8.25 am. She was suffering from pressure sores, sepsis, and aspiration pneumonia.

Sudakshina Sarma, also known as Nirupama Hazarika, was born in Guwahati in 1934. She was the younger sister of Bhupen Hazarika.

Her father-in-law had given her the name ‘Sudakshina’ after she married the poet and composer Dileep Sarma.

She is known for singing numerous well-known songs, such as ‘Kotha Aru Xur’, ‘Jetuka Bolere’, and ‘Xaratkalor Rati’.

After collapsing in the bathroom and suffering serious injuries, Sudakshina Sarma successfully had a leg operation at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) last October.

Doctors had said that after the procedure, her condition was stable. She had been hospitalised for observation.

The singer will always be cherished and honoured for all that she accomplished.

Sarma had a donation arrangement with Ellora Vigyan Mancha, a Guwahati-based NGO that promotes organ donation, for all of her organs.

