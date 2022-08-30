BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Noted economist Abhijit Sen passes away at 72

NewsWire
0
0

Well-known economist and former member of the Planning Commission, Abhijit Sen, passed away late on Monday night following a heart attack. He was 72.

Sen taught economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and later held many important posts in his four-decade long career.

Apart from being a member of the Planning Commission between 2004 and 2014 during the UPA regime, he was also chairman of the Agriculture Ministry’s Commission of Agricultural Cost and Prices (CACP) in 1997 when the United Front Government was in power.

CACP under him was given the task of recommending minimum support prices for various commodities.

Prior to joining JNU’s centre for economics studies in 1985, Sen taught economics at Oxford, Cambridge, Sussex and Essex.

20220830-105202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa mining auctions could start after 3 months: Sawant

    TN to focus on diversifying industrial base, re-energise old windmills: Guv

    Chemveda to invest Rs 150 cr for expansion in Hyderabad

    Higher TDS if PAN not linked with Aadhaar by today