New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANSlife) Keeping up with the latest product in the market might be exhausting, but don’t worry, IANSlife has your back. We’ve compiled a list of some of the most interesting goods that have lately hit the market.

From smartwatches to hair care products and many other fashion, skincare, and technological things, it’s all here.

Below are some noteworthy findings:

Chumbak unveils its new smartwatch range on Amazon Fashion

Chumbak, a homegrown lifestyle brand known for its vibrant designs across Home & Accessories, launches its highly anticipated smartwatch on Amazon India. The innovative timepiece merges design and technology seamlessly, offering a must-have accessory for the modern woman. The Chumbak smartwatch is launched in 4 bands and 2 styles of Aluminum watch cases, designed in Chumbak’s signature flora & fauna motifs and colors. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling,100+ customisable watch faces, lightweight with a 1.83-inch HD display, and 24 x 7 Health tracking that monitors menstrual cycle, blood oxygen, heart rate, and BP. The watch seamlessly integrates with Android 5.0, IOS 9.0 or above.

Price starting at Rs. 2499/- Available on Amazon Fashion.

Ray-ban Reverse Caravan Sun 0RBR0102S

On the scene since 1957, the Caravan was originally introduced as an evolution of the classic aviator, sporting a streamlined geometric silhouette. Now accented with the gentle curve of the new reverse lens, the shape reaches into the future, eternal and otherworldly. Available in gold or silver with classic lenses, the Reverse Caravan also offers fresh combinations, complimenting silver, rose gold, anthracite or black frames with gradient, tinted or mirror lenses.

Available at leading optical stores and online at rayban.com/India

Cadiveu’s Vegan BTX Treatment

Cadiveu is a pioneering brand that embodies research, creativity, and the harmonious blend of the natural and technological worlds. The brand is thrilled to unveil its latest product, ‘Brasil Cacau’ one step Vegan BTX Treatment, which offers a natural and smooth finish.

What sets Vegan BTX treatment apart is its formaldehyde-free formula, free from harmful chemicals, and a 100% vegan product. It boasts a remarkable longevity of up to 45-50 hair washes, providing enduring results for clients. The key ingredients at the heart of Vegan BTX are Glyoxylic Acid, Vegetal Collagen, and Cocoa.

Available on cadiveu.in

Noise’s first smart ring, Luna Ring

Marking its entry into the premium segment, Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, has announced its foray into the smart ring category with the launch of the Luna Ring. Engineered to catalyze a transformative lifestyle shift, Luna Ring is set to elevate the smart wearable experience by augmenting users’ daily performance, tracking over 70 metrics with best-in-class features in the category. Luna Ring can be pre-booked starting today on Gonoise.com through an exclusive Priority Access pass, unlocking exciting discounts, benefits, and offers for the users.

Re’equil’s Acne Pimple Treatment Bundle

The Acne Treatment Bundle is a comprehensive bundle which includes all the ideal products to manage active acne. This package comprises the Oil Control & Anti Acne Face Wash powered with Zinc PCA, the Pore Refining Alcohol Free Face Toner, Acne Clarifying AHA BHA Gel & lastly, the Oxybenzone Free Sunscreen with SPF 50. As a perfect acne partner, all the products facilitate the right acne regime which works by regulating sebum production and retaining the skin’s moisture balance. The bundle helps prevent future breakouts and its gentle effect on the skin, soothes itches & redness, altogether, a holistic solution at its best. From Oil Control face wash to Acne clarifying gel, here are 4 must-haves to clear your skin in no time.

Price at Rs. 1552/- Available on reequil.com

Anveya Introduces Colorisma Smart Semi-Permanent Hair Colors for Bold Self-Expression

Anveya, a leading and dynamic brand in the hair care industry, has announced the launch of Colorisma Semi-Permanent Hair Colors – India’s first no damage, healing hair colors equipped with revolutionary 3rd Generation Bond Building Technology, HYAPLEX™. This groundbreaking technology, HyaplexTM, ensures your hair is repaired from the inside out while undergoing the coloring process.

Colorisma Smart Semi-Permanent Hair Colors, feature an impressive selection of eight mesmerising shades: Havana Teal, Northern Neon, Valencian Orange, Madrid Red, Cairo Yellow, LA Pink, Tokyo Purple, and Moroccan Blue. Acting as a gateway to self-expression, each shade allows individuals to unleash their creativity and transport themselves to a different state of mind.

Priced at Rs. 795/-

Burberry’s Spring Summer’23 eyewear collection

The Burberry Spring Summer 2023 eyewear collection draws inspiration from the British seaside. A meeting place where people come together in the pure enjoyment of, and communion with, nature.

The collection offers statement styles alongside staple frames designed to be worn from resort escape to city getaway. The runway frames carved with shark-shaped temples, lightweight styles with cut-out lettering that reimagines Burberry jewellery, and textural temples inspired by the quilting of the Lola bag. For men, statement oversized silhouettes with rubberised logos feature alongside classic shapes with textured three-stripe detail.

Price on request. Available on e-commerce site & all Sunglass Hut Stores

sloggi innerwear

sloggi, Swiss innerwear brand from the house of Triumph International, introduces a new movement with, ‘move comfortably through our world’, redefining the innerwear category. Targeting, young Gen Z audience of 18-25 years, whose ideas influence the rest of the world, the brand is set to innovate its product line across markets, including India. The brand believes in innovation that goes beyond functionality and is focused on comfort that is, personal.

Price range starts from Rs. 500/- upto Rs. 2,500/-, sloggi’s active innerwear line is available across, Triumph International stores and e-commerce platforms of Myntra, Nykaa, Amazon, TataCLiQ, shoppersstop.com, and lifestylestores.com.

ETHOS’ Barbie-themed ORIS Aquis Date watch

Being a diving watch, the Oris Aquis collection is equipped with a uni-directional rotating bezel with a ceramic insert and protected crown. Made with sturdy case materials such as stainless, titanium and DLC coated titanium, the Aquis collection offers robust performance even at depths of 300 metres and in some cases up to 500 metres

Priced at Rs. 2,15,000/-

Kay Beauty’s Carefree Eyeshadow Palette

With a mix of 9 gorgeous matte and shimmer shades, this vibrant and versatile palette aims to capture the essence of the colorful makeup trend that has taken the beauty industry by storm. From fresh bright vibrant shades like sunny yellow, raspberry pink and popsicle orange, to dazzling shimmers in aqua, cobalt and a glittery lavender – the palette packs in a colourful punch.

Price Rs. 1299/- Available at Nykaa and at select beauty retail stores pan-India

adidas Originals Remixes an Icon with the Launch of the Superstar XLG Silhouette

First launched over 50 years ago, since its introduction in 1969, the adidas Superstar has become an icon in contemporary culture – continually serving as a platform for trailblazing creative figures. Fast forward over half a century, and the Trefoil is back to present a refreshed take on the ultimate classic. Designed to allow the next generation of game changers to move at the speed of culture, the Superstar XLG is a bold new canvas for self-expression and a tool to break free from stylistic conventions.

The original, remixed, the updated take on the classic Superstar sneaker stays true to the silhouette’s DNA, while recontextualising it for a new era. Designed with a bold, high-rise look, the brand new Superstar XLG features a leather upper, an EVA sockliner, an elevated platform outsole, and a retooled shell-toe.

Priced range starts from Rs. 2,499 onwards. Available on adidas.co.in and at selected retail stores

Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Cosmos Eyeshadow Palette

Introducing the Anastasia Beverly Hills COSMOS Eyeshadow Palette, a 12-shade palette inspired by explosively sparkling, star-filled galaxies. The new eyeshadow palette hosts 12 pans of highly-pigmented celestial sparkle ready to transform and transport you into a new dimension.

Priced at Rs. 5,800/- Available on boddess.com, Sephora, and ABH stores in Mall of India Noida, DLF Vasant Kunj, Phoenix Palladium

B77 redefining sustainable fashion

B77 is dedicated to being “Consciously Styled for Life” and aims to break the myth that slow fashion is boring. They integrate design technology from start to finish, reducing wastage by over 72% and maintaining a product return rate of less than 6%, far surpassing the industry standard. As a technologically advanced brand, they offer an easy online shopping experience with unique 3D trial room feature (SEE. TRY. BUY), providing customers with a real-time fitting experience.

The “B” in B77 represents being true to oneself, believing in better, and building a community of like-minded fashion crusaders. The number “7” symbolizes collective consciousness, embracing positivity, progress, and a better future. The brand is built on the principles of sustainable living, using organic, natural, and planet-friendly materials crafted through environmentally lean processes.

Discover their unique offerings at b77life.com/in

Revel in monsoons with Olfa Originals

The arrival of monsoons brings a unique aroma – petrichor, evoking a sense of freshness and new beginnings, which is universally adored. Although this delightful fragrance may not be available throughout the year, luxury domestic fragrance brand Olfa Originals presents their curated collection specifically for this season.

Emotions and fragrances are intimately connected, as scents possess the power to influence our feelings. In such instances, catching a whiff of a revitalizing fragrance or spritzing your favorite scent can significantly uplift your mood. Whether you find solace indoors or venture out for a stroll in the rain, a captivating fragrance can work wonders in brightening your spirits. Whether you desire a warm and comforting aroma or a crisp and invigorating scent, Olfa Originals caters to everyone’s preferences.

Available on olfaoriginals.com

Clinique’s Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss

Clinique and Kate Spade are joining forces to unveil a playful collaboration that combines vibrant Kate Spade New York patterns with a collection of Clinique’s Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss. The colorful patterns celebrate Kate Spade’s iconic brand codes and infuses them with fresh and modern touches including springtime florals, colorful stripes, kisses, and graphic polka dots. The collection features Clinique’s best-selling lip glosses that complement every skin tone, lip and mood in shades like Air Kiss, Rosewater, Juicy Apple, and the viral, internet-breaking Black Honey, making this limited-edition collection a new staple.

Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Scalp Genesis Root Activating Shampoo

BC Scalp Genesis Root Activating Shampoo with Carnitine Tartrate, Taurine, and Echinacea is the first step in the BC Scalp Genesis Root Activating Regime for thinning hair that lacks strength and density. The mild shampoo formula gently cleanses and activates the hair roots by increasing the ratio of active hair follicles. Carnitine tartrate promotes increased cell division and stimulates cell production. Taurine helps the production of growth factors and the provision of compounds that stimulates energy to the scalp. Echinacea purpurea extract supports active ingredients and improves the hair quality of vitamin B5. Gentle enough for everyday use

Priced at Rs. 1000/- Available on amazon.in

Exquisite timepieces from Frederique Constant

The Highlife Worldtimer Manufacture is a marvel of precision and functionality. Not only does it tell the time, but it also displays multiple time zones simultaneously. Whether your friend is a globetrotter or simply enjoys keeping track of international affairs, the Worldtimer Manufacture in 18-carat rose gold epitomizes opulence and rarity. This watch will be a valuable companion on their wrist, with its contemporary, multi-faceted case that showcases the radiant gleam of precious metal, complemented by a polished bezel and crown for an exquisite touch.

Powered by automatic movement, the Highlife Worldtimer Manufacture ensures accurate timekeeping and a hassle-free experience. Its sleek stainless steel case and elegant bracelet exude sophistication and style.

Shop at ethoswatches.com

Oriflame’s Iron Complex supplements

Wellosophy Iron Complex is a supplement launched to cater to the rising deficiency of Iron in India. It is high in iron – a great way for vegetarians and people with other dietary preferences to top up on the essential iron they might be missing in their diet. Wellosophy Iron Complex is high in vitamin C, which increases iron absorption. The supplement is also fortified with B6, B12, and Folic Acid (B9) to promote normal energy-yielding metabolism, functioning of the nervous system and immune system, red blood cell formation, and normal psychological function.

Priced at Rs. 699/- for 60 tablets. The supplement can be purchased from Oriflame’s website or from brand partners.

Perona unveils exquisite new bags collection: The pinnacle of elegance and practicality

Perona, the renowned fashion brand known for its exceptional craftsmanship and style, is thrilled to launch its latest collection of bags. Designed to captivate the modern individual, this exquisite assortment seamlessly combines elegance with functionality, elevating every outfit and accommodating diverse needs.

Featuring an array of sophisticated designs, Perona’s new bags collection showcases meticulous attention to detail with a unique hybridization of design and functionality for completing an attire that can be taken from the office to the streets, from day to evening, without sacrificing comfort or style. and high-quality materials. The interpretation of a breezy summer feeling is extended to this line of artisanally crafted leather goods & accessories with weave patterns that are delicately hand-woven out of LWG-certified fine leather. From sleek handbags that effortlessly transition between various settings, to travel backpacks and duffels that blend practicality and fashion, there is a bag to suit every occasion and personal style.

Perona’s commitment to sustainability is carried forward in this collection, as the brand incorporates ethical sourcing practices and manufacturing standards. Each bag is thoughtfully crafted to withstand the test of time and ensure longevity.

Shop at perona.com

Quinoakare Deep Recovery Hair Serum by O3+

Biozoma Quinoakare Serum is an absolute solution to make your hair soft and lustrous, and manageable. With the goodness of amino, smoothens and strengthens the hair. This serum provides deep nourishment to the hair. Using this serum will help to prevent a dry, flaky scalp. It provides deep moisture and adds shine to the skin. This serum maintains a healthy scalp and stimulates hair growth.

Priced at Rs. 650/- Available on o3plus.com, Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa & Purplle

Handcrafted bags by Fizzy Goblet

The handcrafted leather Fizzy Tote, intricately embroidered with delicate hummingbirds, honeybees, and flowers, is as functional to use as it is fun. The Mini Goblet Crossbody Bag is a playful bag that’s impossible to miss in a crowd, thanks to its standout straps embellished with iconic Fizzy florals, ladybugs, and shells.

The newly launched Sun Bag, in raffia, inspired by the shape of the sun, and the Carpe Diem Basket Bag in canvas make for the ideal companions on your adventures and holidays. and the Daydreamer Shoulder Bag comes in a beautiful lapis blue to complement any outfit on any day.

The price for the bags ranges from Rs.3,290/- to Rs.8,990/- and is available at all Fizzy Goblet stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, and even online https://www.fizzygoblet.com

Amp up the drama with SUGAR Cosmetics’ Blacklash Volumizing Mascara!

End your search for the perfect long-wear mascara with SUGAR cosmetics’ Blacklash Volumizing Mascara! No matter the occasion, it’s time for lash drama that will demand attention.

SUGAR’s Blacklash Volumizing Mascara gives you lush, dark lashes in one single swipe. The tapered wand brush is great for curling and separating each lash with plenty of pigment to give you wispy, fluttery lashes that grab all the attention. The lightweight, nourishing formula is boosted with lash-conditioning waxes to keep your lashes denser, softer, and intact. A must-have in your makeup stash, this one lasts throughout the day without flaking or smudging, and won’t clump up, even after several coats.

Priced at Rs. 499/- for 6.5gms

#LetsVogue 0VO5479S

These elegant and butterfly shaped sunglasses come with specially crafted deco temples. The metal detail on the front serves both decorative and functional purpose. These sunglasses combine style and functionality, making them a desirable choice for all.

Priced at Rs. 6290/- Available at all leading stores and online portals like Titan Eyeplus, Amazon India, AJIO, Nykaa, TataCliq and Sunglass Hut.

Moroccanoil Treatment Original

A multitasking, argan oil-infused hair oil to smooth frizz, detangle, condition, and boost shine by up to 118%. Named the #1 haircare oil in the US.* Moroccanoil Treatment is the product that pioneered oil-infused hair care and created the worldwide buzz on argan oil. The original foundation for hairstyling, Moroccanoil Treatment can be used as a conditioning, styling and finishing tool. Infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil and shine-boosting vitamins, this completely transformative hair treatment detangles, speeds up drying time and boosts shine leaving you with nourished, manageable, and smooth hair with each use.

Priced at Rs. 3,870/- for 3.4 FL.OZ. / 100 ml Moroccanoil hair and body products are available at fine salons and retailers, spas, and online.

BELLAVITA Introduces NEW OCEAN MAN Eau De Parfum

OCEAN MAN Eau De Parfum is an Aquatic fragrance with the fresh energy of Citrus, the strength and depth of Orchid at its heart and complex woody notes at its base to give long lasting confidence. sensory masterpiece that is created to engage the senses and leave a lasting impact. This masculine Drawing inspiration from the depths of the deep blue ocean, the refreshing marine elements and invigorating citrus notes make it the perfect to keep you calm as you Travel, Work or Play.

Available for purchase on the official BELLAVITA® website at an exciting launch price of Rs. 899/- only, along with other leading platforms such as Flipkart & Amazon.

Step into the Sun with The Monk’s Stunning New Sunglasses Collection

The Monk, a renowned fashion eyewear brand, proudly presents its latest sunglasses collection, merging impeccable style with unparalleled sun protection. This exquisite line offers a captivating range of designs that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. Crafted with precision, these sunglasses exude sophistication while ensuring optimal UV protection.

Each pair from The Monk’s new collection features high-quality materials, guaranteeing durability and comfort. The thoughtfully curated designs showcase a harmonious fusion of contemporary aesthetics and timeless elegance, making a bold statement wherever they go. From sleek aviators to oversized frames, these sunglasses epitomize the epitome of chic and are perfect for any occasion.

The Monk’s sunglasses collection is a testament to the brand’s commitment to excellence in both style and functionality. Discover the perfect accessory to elevate your look and shield your eyes from harmful rays.

Priced at Rs. 10999/- Available on themonk.co.in

Justhuman Burgeon Hair Growth Serum

Justhuman Burgeon Hair Growth Serum to revive and restore your hair in all its glory. The all-natural formula features BURGEON-UP stem extract, a plant-based ingredient clinically proven to boost hair growth and prevent hair loss. It increases total hair follicles per sq meter. The serum prevents premature hair loss onset and reduces inflammation. It also keeps the hair strands hydrated and strong.

Priced at Rs. 1,400/- Available on justhuman.co.in

MUL Secrets launches wellness first skincare brand

MUL Secrets a holistic wellness brand recently launched its Wellness first skincare product line in Mumbai. Mul Secrets believe that skincare is a holistic journey that goes beyond surface-level treatments. By infusing contemporary science with the rich flora and fauna of the Indian subcontinent, they have crafted a range of products that embody welfare, prosperity, and profound wellness.

The launch showcased three carefully crafted holistic skincare products. Rejuvenate Skin Firming Care ( Face Mask + Edibles): A powerful combination designed to tighten and rejuvenate your skin, promoting a youthful and radiant appearance. Hydrate Skin Hydration Combo Pack: This dynamic combination is specifically designed to provide intense hydration to your skin, while the accompanying detox sachets support the detoxification process. Revive Acne Combo Pack: your ultimate solution for tackling acne and achieving clear, healthy skin.

Voyage pink rimless glasses

The “Voyage Pink Rimless” glasses are the ideal choice to complement the pink theme and capture the essence of the movie Barbie. These exquisite rimless rectangular glasses have been thoughtfully crafted with delicate pink hues, truly embodying Barbie’s signature elegance. The sleek and lightweight frame not only complements Barbie’s fashion-forward style but also ensures optimal comfort.

Just like Barbie’s anticipated movie is set to make a remarkable impact on the screen, you too can leave a lasting impression on the Barbie trend by adding the essential accessory: the “Voyage Pink Rimless Rectangle” glasses. With their touch of sophistication and glamour, these glasses are bound to elevate Barbie’s iconic look and make her style even more captivating.

Available on voyageeyewear.com

(IANSlife can be contacted at [email protected])

20230805108563