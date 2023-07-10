INDIA

Nothing announces opening of 1st ‘Customer Service Centre’ in India

London-based consumer technology brand Nothing on Monday announced the opening of its first exclusive Customer Service Centre in India. 

The new service centre is scheduled to open in Bengaluru in August to provide customer support and after-sales services.

The company also said that it is expanding its coverage of service centres from 230 to over 300 by the end of July, serving 19000 pin codes across the country.

“At Nothing, in addition to building iconic designs, products and software experience, we are equally committed towards after-sales service to provide an elevated product experience to our customers in India. We are thrilled to announce the opening of our exclusive service centre that will foster trust and establish credibility among our esteemed customers in India,” Manu Sharma, GM, and VP, of Nothing India, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said is also planning to launch five exclusive service centres in five cities by 2023 and 20 more exclusive service centres across cities by 2024.

Nothing is also increasing its customer service team by 50 per cent, ensuring continued excellence in services and customer satisfaction.

Further, the company mentioned that the new service centre will be hosting service camps for Nothing customers periodically and customers can buy accessories, care packs for accidental/liquid damage, and warranty upgrade packs as well at these centres.

Nothing is set to launch its upcoming Phone (2) on July 11 in the country.

