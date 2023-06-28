Uncategorized

Nothing announces pre-order date for Phone (2), starting Thursday

London-based consumer electronic brand Nothing on Wednesday announced that customers can pre-order the new Phone (2) starting from Thursday.

Customers will be able to pre-order the second generation smartphone on Flipkart at 12 noon on Thursday, the company said in a statement.

To secure the order, customers have to pay a refundable Rs 2,000 deposit.

Then, between July 11-20, they can return and choose the variant they want.

After that, they will have to pay the remaining balance and claim their exclusive pre-order offers.

“The upcoming Phone (2) will be equipped with the advanced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, delivering exceptional performance,” the company said.

It also features Nothing OS 2.0, with a completely redesigned user interface (UI).

“Phone (2) is one of the most sustainable smartphones with recyclable materials and plastic free packaging,” it added.

Earlier this month, the company had announced that it will launch its next flagship smartphone, Phone (2), in India on July 11.

On Monday, the electronic brand had introduced the new Glyph Composer along with a first of its kind creative collaboration.

