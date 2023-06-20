SCI-TECHWORLD

Nothing CEO teases transparent cable for Phone (2)

London-based consumer electronic brand Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei, has shown off a transparent USB Type-C cable for the upcoming ‘Phone (2)’ smartphone.

Pei tweeted an image on Monday, teasing the see-through cable.

He also said, “Man our new USB Type-C cable is ‘nice’.”

Last week, the electronic brand had announced that it will launch its next flagship smartphone, Phone (2), in India on July 11.

Known for its unique designs and distinctive features, the company revealed that Phone (2) will come with a premium-tier powerhouse Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 features an 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) capable of capturing over 4,000 times more camera data than the ISP used on the Phone (1).

Earlier this month, the company announced that the new smartphone will be manufactured in India for consumers in the country and will be one of the most sustainable smartphones in the market.

With a focus on recycled and plastic-free packaging experience, renewable energy and product lifespan, the smartphone will boast an SGS_SA (a Swiss multinational firm which provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services), a certified carbon footprint of 53.45 kg, over 5 kg lower than Phone (1).

20230620-152008

