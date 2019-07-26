‘Nothing confirmed yet’: Hasan Ali on marriage news

Lahore, July 30 (IANS) Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali on Tuesday cleared the air on his reported wedding with Indian girl named Shamia Arzoo, saying it is not confirmed yet and there will be a public announcement soon.

“Just wanna clarify my wedding is not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it. will make a public announcement very soon in sha allah,” Ali tweeted.

According to a Geo News report, Ali will marry Shamia. The report stated the nikkah ceremony will be held on August 20 in Dubai.

The report further said Shamia, who works for a private airline, hails from Haryana. She studied engineering from England and lives with her parents in Dubai, with some of the family members in Delhi.

Quoting family sources, Geo News further said Hasan first met Shamia through a close friend in Dubai.

Hasan, who has played nine Tests and 53 ODIs, played an instrumental role in Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy triumph.

However, his form and stock has plummeted in the past few years. The 25-year-old struggled at the World Cup in England and Wales and was dropped from the playing XI midway in the tournament.

Earlier, Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik had married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on April 12, 2010. The couple also have a son named Izhaan Mirza-Malik who was born on October 30, 2018.

–IANS

dm/pgh/vd