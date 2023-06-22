SCI-TECHWORLD

Nothing may foray into smartwatch segment

London-based consumer electronic brand Nothing will reportedly enter the smartphone market.

Leaker Mukul Sharma had spotted a trademark called ‘CMF BY Nothing’ earlier this year, however recently, the same wordmark was spotted attached to a product’s certification listing with the model number ‘D395,’ reports Android Authority.

This product is expected to be a smartwatch.

In February, when a user tweeted, “please tell me @nothing will enter the smartwatch business one day. I used to pray for times like this,” Nothing CEO Carl Pei replied, “Learning about the category.”

Pei on Monday had shown off a transparent USB Type-C cable for the upcoming ‘Phone (2)’ smartphone.

He had also said, “Man our new USB Type-C cable is ‘nice’.”

Last week, the electronic brand had announced that it will launch its next flagship smartphone, Phone (2), in India on July 11.

Known for its unique designs and distinctive features, the company revealed that Phone (2) will come with a premium-tier powerhouse Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 features an 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) capable of capturing over 4,000 times more camera data than the ISP used on the Phone (1).

