SCI-TECH

Nothing OS in Beta arrives on Google Play Store

NewsWire
0
13

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing on Thursday announced the availability of its Nothing Launcher (Beta) operating system on Google Play Store.

Android users can preview Nothing OS graphics and animations unified by it distinctive design language.

Last month, CEO and Co-founder Carl Pei confirmed plans to launch Nothing phone (1), its first smartphone, while sharing the first look of Nothing OS.

Nothing OS offers a new experience for Android.

“Hold and press to enlarge app folders or individual apps, so the things you use the most are more visible. Launch any app directly from your folders. Your most used apps will appear first in the folder,” said the company.

With Bespoke Clock and Weather widgets use the same dot matrix font as Nothing logo.

The users can customise home screen with the Nothing wallpapers and associated colour palette.

Nothing Launcher (Beta) is currently compatible with Samsung S21 and S22, Google Pixel 5 and 6 and will soon come to OnePlus.

In March, the company confirmed plans to launch its first smartphone — Nothing phone (1) — that will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile platform.

Nothing phone (1) will be the company’s first smartphone and a second device in the overall product ecosystem of the brand.

The company said it is planning to launch the smartphone, which will run Nothing OS, later this year.

20220428-204006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google, Mayo team develops AI algorithm to treat psychiatric illness, stroke

    Mumbai court rejects Salman Khan’s plea for gag on NRI neighbour

    Apple releases Swift Playgrounds 4 on App Store

    CBI registers FIR for framing ISRO scientist Narayanan in espionage case