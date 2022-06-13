INDIASCI-TECH

Nothing phone (1) to be manufactured in India, confirms company

NewsWire
0
0

London-based consumer electronics company Nothing on Monday announced that it will produce its first smartphone called phone (1) in India.

The company said the smartphone will be manufactured at a facility in Tamil Nadu.

“We are thrilled to announce that every phone (1) sold in India will be manufactured locally,” said Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India.

“Nothing phone (1) is the real start of our journey and we cannot think of a better way to establish ourselves in India, which is a key market for us,” he added.

Nothing phone (1) will be sold via Flipkart. The company is reportedly set to launch the device with a transparent design on July 21.

A recent tweet by Nothing CEO and Co-founder, Carl Pei, suggested that the device may arrive with support for wireless charging.

The upcoming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile platform. It is said to be the company’s first smartphone and a second device in the overall product ecosystem of the brand.

The device will come preinstalled with the Nothing OS. The device will be treated with three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

For the upcoming Nothing phone (1), the company is expanding its customer support in the region, to 270 authorised service centres in more than 250 cities, as well as year-round support via the Nothing India channels.

20220613-191604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Globalised world demands dispute redressal mechanism acceptable to all: CJI

    400 Parliament staffers test Covid positive

    Five killed in truck-car collision in Telangana

    Arrest of 4 Khalistani terrorists: MHA hands over case to NIA