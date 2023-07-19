London-based consumer technology brand, Nothing, on Wednesday said that it witnessed unprecedented interest following the

launch of Phone (2) on July 11, with customers eagerly awaiting the opportunity to own the latest device in India.

The number of ‘Notify Me’ requests on the e-commerce platform, Flipkart, has now reached over one crore, highlighting the tremendous anticipation for the upcoming sales, according to the company.

“The tremendous response by Indian customers towards Nothing Phone (2), fills us with immense gratitude. It motivates us to persistently create refined and innovative products that provide audiences with immersive experiences and iconic style statements in the times ahead,” Manu Sharma, VP & GM of Nothing, said in a statement.

Nothing held Phone (2) Drops for the first time in India, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of more than 500 eager customers to experience the Phone (2).

Phone (2) introduced the new Glyph Interface at the back, enabling users to minimise screen interactions by accessing key information at a glance.

It also features a revamped Nothing OS 2.0, rooted in utility and designed to reduce distractions, while delivering a fast and smooth experience that

embodies Nothing’s unique aesthetics.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the smartphone delivers Nothing’s most premium smartphone experience to date, boasting a powerful 50MP dual rear camera with advanced algorithms for true-to-life photography, and a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display with LTPO.

