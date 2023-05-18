INDIASCI-TECH

Nothing Phone (2) to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Series chipset: Carl Pei

NewsWire
0
0

Consumer electronic brand Nothing’s Founder Carl Pei on Thursday said that Phone (2) will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Series chipset, which is a clear upgrade from Phone (1).

In a tweet, Pei said that it initial tests show that app opening speed on Phone (2) is twice as fast compared to Phone (1), “with an impressive 80 per cent overall performance improvement”.

“There has been a lot of discussion ever since we announced that Phone (2) will have a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset. Well here’s some news – it’s going to be the premium-tier powerhouse Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1,” he posted.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 features an 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) capable of capturing over 4,000 times more camera data than the ISP used on Phone (1).

“As a result, the Phone (2) camera offers advanced features like Raw HDR and 4K recording at 60 fps,” Pei informed.

Nothing is geared up to launch its Phone (2) soon.

“We chose the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 for a reason. Manufactured on TSMC’s 4nm process, it’s best-in-class when it comes to power consumption and heat management,” said Pei.

He said that Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has been thoroughly tested and continuously optimised through numerous updates.

The company’s first product, Ear (1), was received well. Following its success, the company’s smartphone product Phone (1) was launched in July 2022.

20230518-184603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mumbai Indians goes global as owners unveil names of franchises in...

    Legalising same-sex relationships will create imbalance in social fabric: Rajasthan govt

    Despite becoming stronger than ever in WB, internal rumblings rattle TMC

    BCCI to launch six-team women’s IPL next year (ld)