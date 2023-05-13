INDIA

Nothing surprising in K’taka poll results: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister and BJP’s key strategist in the northeast, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday said that there is nothing surprising in the Karnataka assembly election results as several surveys earlier indicated that the party would not do well in the south Indian state.

Sarma, who was one of the star campaigners in the 224-member Karnataka assembly polls, said: “In the last 2-3 months, different surveys have indicated that BJP would not do that well. So there is nothing much surprising about the results.”

“Last time, the Congress formed government there before the Lok Sabha. However, later, the BJP formed the government. I checked the areas where I campaigned (in Karnataka). BJP by and large has won there,” the Chief Minister told the media in Guwahati.

In Tripura, the main opposition Tipra Motha Party (TMP) congratulated the Congress for its stupendous win in Karnataka.

TMP supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman in a tweet said: “Congratulations to the Congress party on their stupendous win in Karnataka! I personally have spoken and wished the leadership today and congratulated them. In a democracy there should always be a healthy opposition.”

After losing Karnataka, the BJP is now not in power in any of the five south Indian states — Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka.

