Nothing to launch Phone (2) in India on July 11

London-based consumer electronic brand Nothing on Tuesday announced that it will launch its next flagship smartphone, Phone (2) in India on July 11.

Known for its unique designs and distinctive features, Nothing recently revealed that Phone (2) will feature a premium-tier powerhouse Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 features an 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) capable of capturing over 4,000 times more camera data than the ISP used on the Phone (1).

According to the company, Phone (2), the second-generation smartphone from Nothing’s ecosystem, is one of the most highly anticipated products of the year.

Earlier this month, the company announced that Phone (2) will be manufactured in India for consumers in the country and will be one of the most sustainable smartphones in the market.

With a focus on recycled and plastic-free packaging experience, renewable energy, and product lifespan, the smartphone will boast an SGS_SA (a Swiss multinational firm which provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services), a certified carbon footprint of 53.45 kg, over 5 kg lower than Phone (1).

The company said that this significant achievement given the overall boost in performance, including a 200 mAh increase in battery and a screen that is 0.15-inch bigger than the Phone (1).

