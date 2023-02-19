New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANSlife) Writer Ankur Pathak talks with actor Ajay Devgn for a new cover story for GQ’s February-March issue. Devgn discusses his ongoing quest for improvement for his upcoming film, the criticism of his appearance, and his enormous stardom despite the Khan period during their conversations.

On what his assessment of his own successes is?

“There’s no one line explanation to what works. Can you specifically point out what’s working with Pathaan?”

On not letting what others say affect him and continuing his ideology?

“They said, oh, he’s the son of a fight master, he won’t make it; oh, he is very average-looking, he won’t last. And yet, Phool aur Kaante worked. What was it that did? The action, the music, the performances, or the storyline? One doesn’t know. But something clicked. Nothing works in isolation; it’s always the package that works.”

On the audiences forming a parasocial relationship with an actor based on factors other than physical appearance?

“It has no explanation. It’s a vibe. Without taking names, I’d say that there are some actors who are talented, good-looking, but when you see them on screen, they just irritate you, you know? It’s an instinctive reaction”

On the lowest point of his career during the time his film Raju Chacha incurred losses at the box office?

“I didn’t buy a new phone for a whole year and kept using the one that was in tatters just to tide through.”

Devgn talks about fatherhood:

“I am still a very hands-on father. Like you saw, my son was constantly calling me. I’m fully aware of what’s happening in their school, which kid they’re fighting with, what they’ve had for breakfast and lunch, and what they’ll be having for dinner. I have to give them the time. Nysa has not yet made up her mind about what she wants to do. She’s still studying. Up till now she’s said she doesn’t want to be an actor. My son is too young to think about a career.”

On his most astute performance:

“I hate my performance the minute a film is done. I just cannot. I’m not even looking at what could’ve been better. I’m just conscious of watching myself. If I had to pick one, it’d be Mahesh Bhatt’s Zakhm.”

