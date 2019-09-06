Notice issued to Pak Minister in disqualification case

Islamabad, Sep 12 (IANS) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a notice to Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry against a petition seeking his disqualification.

The Express Tribune reported that the IHC also issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Law Ministry and asked the three to submit their response within two weeks.

During the hearing, the lawyer pleaded before IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah that the Minister had concealed his assets while submitting his nomination papers to the ECP and should be disqualified.

“He did not declare land he owns in Jhelum,” the lawyer added.

