While hearing a suo moto petition regarding illegal construction of roads by cutting trees from dense forest areas, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, the Principal Chief Conservator Forest, the Engineer-in-Chief (PWD), the Conservator of Forest (Mandi) and the Divisional Forest Officer.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice, A.A. Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the orders on a petition taken up suo moto by the court as public interest litigation, on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by one Raju, resident of Mandi district.

The petitioner has alleged that at the behest of the DFO posted in Nachan thousand of green trees have been cut down in many forest areas in the forest division.

The petitioner has further alleged that roads have been constructed illegally by cutting trees from extremely dense forest without clearance under the Forest Conservation Act.

It has been alleged that DFO has allowed the construction of many roads by intimidating subordinate officials of the department.

Several complainants were addressed to the government, but no action has been taken in the matter. The petitioner has also alleged the forest area has been destroyed despite having a sanctuary region of about 10 km radius of Shikari Devi-Dehar road.

It has been further alleged that at the behest of the DFO, a ground has been constructed at Chail Chowk at a distance of about 100 metres from the rest house by destroying about 500 green trees.

The petitioner has prayed to initiate an inquiry and registration of an FIR against the DFO.

The matter will be listed for hearing after three weeks.

