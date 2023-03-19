INDIA

Notice to Punjab on habeas corpus to present Amritpal Singh

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Sunday issued notice to the Punjab government on a habeas corpus petition seeking issuance of directions to the Jalandhar Commissioner of Police and other officials to present alleged detainee Amritpal Singh “in the interest of justice”.

Justice N.S. Shekhawat fixed the case for further hearing on Tuesday.

Petitioner Imaan Singh Khara alleged that ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh had been illegally and forcibly detained by the police commissioner and other officials without any authority of law.

Directions were also sought for the appointment of a warrant officer to visit the “spot”.

