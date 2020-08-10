Notices issued to 193 Pakistani pilots after scrutiny

Islamabad, Aug 10 (IANS) The Pak­is­tan Civil Aviation Autho­rity (PCAA) has completed the scrutiny process of 262 pilots, while show-cause notices have been issued to 193 pilots suspected of having ‘dubious flying licences, the media reported on Monday.

According to sources, the PCAA inquiry board found 850 pilots with suspected credentials out of which 262 licences were found ‘dubious’, reports Dawn news.

The board had grounded all the 262 pilots, while the federal cabinet had approved cancellation of the licences of 28 pilots out of these 262.

Of the 193 pilots, who were issued show-cause notices, 140 have submitted their replies and they are being called in batches by the inquiry committee to explain their positions.

A senior official said not­ices to the remaining pilots could not be sent because there were ‘technical mistakes’ in the names of some pilots and their registration/reference number which are being resolved.

A five-member committee constituted by the Aviation Division to investigate the pilots’ cases has been scrutinising the credentials of pilots.

Following the Supreme Court’s orders, the CAA has decided to adopt zero tolerance policy against anyone found involved in the pilots’ exam scandal.

On July 21, the apex court had directed the CAA to immediately complete an inquiry against pilots of the Pakistan International Airlines who possess dubious licences.

