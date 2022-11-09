INDIA

Notification for bypoll to UP's Rampur Assembly seat held back

Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla, on Wednesday, stalled the process of by election to the Rampur Assembly seat.

The notification for the by election was scheduled to be issued on Thursday.

In a release, the CEO said that the notification was being stalled till further orders.

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, directed the Election Commission not to issue the notification for the Assembly bypoll in Rampur Sadar in Uttar Pradesh, which fell vacant following the disqualification of sitting Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan after his conviction in a hate speech case.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, directed a special sessions court to hear and decide on Thursday itself the appeal of Khan seeking a stay on his conviction so that he survives disqualification as a lawmaker.

The Supreme Court said the Election Commission can issue the notification for the by poll on or after November 11 once the sessions court decides on Khan’s plea.

