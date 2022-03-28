INDIA

Notification issued for Telangana State EAMCET 2022

NewsWire
0
0

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on Monday issued notification for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), 2022.

Candidates can apply online for the computer-based tests from April 6 to May 28 without late fee.

As per the notification, general candidates will have to pay registration fee of Rs 800 for Engineering (E) stream or Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream while the fee for SC/ST and physically handicapped candidates will be Rs 400.

A candidate appearing for both E and AM streams will have to pay Rs 1,600 while the same for SC/ST and physically handicapped candidates is fixed at Rs 800.

The JNTUH, on behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), conducts TS EAMCET for entry into professional colleges.

This year, the TS EAMCET for AM stream is scheduled to be held on July 14 and 15. The test for E stream will be conducted on July 18, 19 and 20. The test on July 14, 18 and 19 will be held in two sessions (9 a.m. to 12 noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) while on July 15 and 20, there will be only one session (9 a.m. to 12 noon).

Last year, about 2.5 lakh students appeared for the EAMCET exam across the state.

A total of 1,21,480 candidates qualified in Engineering stream and 73,070 candidates qualified in Agriculture and Medical (pharmacy) stream.

The pass percentage in Engineering stream was 82.08 per cent while in A&M stream, 98.48 per cent students qualified.

20220328-194005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kangana heads to Jaisalmer for ‘Tejas’ shoot

    Restriction at Delhi’s IGI airport on I-Day

    Physical hearing in Delhi HC to commence from March 15

    Minor kills cousin under influence of online game addiction