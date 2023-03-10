The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a 35-year-old man involved in supplying illegal weapons to gangsters in Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, an official said, adding that eight high-quality semi-automatic pistols, seven single shot pistols and eight bullets have been recovered from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Daud, a resident of Dewas, Madhya Pradesh.

The official said that the weapon supplying nexus was being run by notorious arms supplier Malkhan Singh, who is running a pan-India network and is linked to gangsters operating across India. Daud was one of the key members of this nexus.

“It came to our notice that Daud was supplying illegal firearms and ammunition to local gangs in Delhi-NCR. On the intervening night of March 6-7, specific inputs were received that Daud would come to the Dhansa-Najafgarh Road to deliver a large cache of firearms and ammunition to Rakesh, a member of the Nandu-Jyoti gang,” said Ingit Pratap Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

A trap was laid by the police which led to Daud’s arrest.

On questioning, Daud revealed that three-four years back, when he was in jail in a case of scuffle, he came in contact with Malkhan, who gave him the offer to join his gang of arms trafficking.

“Daud had procured illegal firearms on five to six occasions from Malkhan and supplied them to his associates in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR. He used to procure one semi-automatic pistol from Malkhan for Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 and one single shot pistol for Rs 3,500,” the DCP said.

“Further investigation is underway to trace and apprehend the source and intended receiver of the recovered firearms and ammunition,” the DCP added.

20230310-182202