Two brothers, who were involved in trafficking drugs, in the Delhi-NCR area were arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, an official said on Wednesday.

Sidhant Khanna (30) and Karan Khanna (35), famous for “Farm House parties”, were found involved in drug trafficking. They were known as “Khanni Brothers” in party circles. A reward of Rs 50,000 each was also declared on their arrest.

Furnishing details, DCP (Crime Branch) Rohit Meena said an information was received on April 4, at 11.50 a.m. that two brothers Sidhant and Karan, who are wanted in an NDPS case are hiding in the area of JVTS Garden, Chhatarpur, Delhi.

Accordingly, a raiding party was constituted which apprehended the duo from the said location.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused persons were using mobile numbers, registered on fake IDs, to contact each other. Further they were using social media apps to supply drugs to high end users.

“Sidhant Khanna was also using the dark web to procure processed American weed from abroad. Karan Khanna was supplying drugs to users, on the instructions of Sidhant Khanna. Both were using forged identity documents, to hide themselves,” the official added.

