The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a

murderer-cum-robber who was evading arrest for a long time, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Abhishek Rathi (23), a resident of Sadar Bazar area.

According to police, an information was received by Head Constable Sandeep about Abhishek, who was wanted in a robbery case registered at Sadar Bazar police station and is also a murderer and extortionist.

“Acting on the information, a raid was conducted and accused Abhishek was arrested from the Rajender Nagar area. A pistol, along with three bullets, was recovered from his possession,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

The Special CP said that Abhishek, when he was 16 years old committed two brutal murders on the same day in the year 2017 in the Khyala and Nabi Karim areas.

“After being released on bail, he committed a robbery in the Sadar Bazar area at gunpoint. He was also involved in extortion of several petty criminals like pick-pocketing, satta racketeers, bootleggers in Paharganj and Khyala. He became a self-proclaimed ‘don’ of the above said areas,” said the official.

