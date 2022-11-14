INDIA

Notorious criminal held after encounter with Noida police

NewsWire
0
0

Noida police on Monday night arrested a notorious criminal following an encounter, in which the miscreant sustained a bullet injury on his leg.

The encounter broke out after the miscreant, identified as Shahrukh, opened fire on a patrolling team from Sector 39 police station. He was arrested from near underpass on Sector 97 Service Road and has been sent to the district hospital for treatment.

The police have recovered two mobile phones, country-made pistols, cartridges and a motorcycle.

According to the police, about three dozen cases are registered against accused Shahrukh in various police stations of Noida and Ghaziabad. The accused has also been jailed in a cash theft case in 2016.

20221115-050202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Four yrs after beheading wife’s lover, Nepalese national held by Delhi...

    Kerala court refuses bail to tattooist accused of sexually abusing female...

    Ex-Rajasthan Guv Anshuman Singh passes away

    Don’t take credit for Ola project: Palaniswami to DMK