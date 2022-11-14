Noida police on Monday night arrested a notorious criminal following an encounter, in which the miscreant sustained a bullet injury on his leg.

The encounter broke out after the miscreant, identified as Shahrukh, opened fire on a patrolling team from Sector 39 police station. He was arrested from near underpass on Sector 97 Service Road and has been sent to the district hospital for treatment.

The police have recovered two mobile phones, country-made pistols, cartridges and a motorcycle.

According to the police, about three dozen cases are registered against accused Shahrukh in various police stations of Noida and Ghaziabad. The accused has also been jailed in a cash theft case in 2016.

20221115-050202