The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a notorious criminal and recovered around 25 snatched mobile phones from his possession, an official said on Friday.

The accused identified as Mohd Sahil alias Sohel (22), a resident of Sadar Bazar, used to receive the snatched mobile phones from other mobile snatchers and transported them to Nepal.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that specific input was received that Sahil involved in scores of mobile snatching in the different areas of Delhi, who is also a receiver of stolen mobile phones would come towards Paharganj side and could be apprehended from there.

Acting on the tip-off a trap was laid and Sahil was apprehended by the police team. “He was carrying a bag containing 25 mobile phones, which he disclosed that these mobile phones were either snatched by him or received by him from other snatchers,” said Yadav.

On interrogation, Sahil disclosed regarding several snatching committed by him with his associates including Kannu and one Sohel alias Lefty. “Sahil further disclosed that one Nazim is the receiver of snatched/stolen mobiles, who used to send these phones to Nepal or Bangladesh through his own network.

He also revealed that he was going to New Delhi Railway Station in order to handover these mobile phones to Nazim,” the official said.

