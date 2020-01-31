Notorious drug peddler nabbed in Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 5 (IANS) The city police have arrested a notorious drug peddler from south Kolkata with 260 grams of brownish powder, said to be heroin, an officer said on Wednesday.

M. Ismail (30), a resident of Entally, was nabbed from Darga Road near Don Bosco school in Beniapukur area by personnel from the Detective Department’s narcotic cell on Tuesday evening, said Joint Commissioner, Crime, Murlidhar Sharma.

The brownish powder, in a transparent pollythene packet, was found from Ismail’s possession for which he could not render any satisfactory account.

A case has been started at Beniapukur PS against the accused, Sharma said.

–IANS

ssp/vd