The Special Cell of Delhi Police late on Saturday arrested a dreaded gangster who was involved in multiple criminal cases, including two murders, after a brief exchange of fire during which he received gunshot wound on leg.

The gangster was identified as Sunil Raj a.k.a Kumar Sunil a.k.a. Kala Andaa, 37, a resident of Dakshinpuri in Delhi.

He was previously arrested in more than 10 criminal cases of heinous nature including 2 of murder, 5 of attempt to murder, one of MCOCA and others of assault on police and judges, hurt, criminal intimidation, robbery, riots, arms act etc in Delhi during the last 10 years.

A senior police officer said a tip-off was received about Sunil Raj visiting near a market to meet one of his associates between 9.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.

Subsequently, a police team was constituted that laid a trap at the specified location.

At around 10 p.m., the accused was spotted and signalled to stop but instead of stopping, he dropped his scooty and on the members of the police party.

“The members of police team also fired in self defence in which Sunil Raj was injured in his left leg. He was immediately rushed to Safdarjung hospital,” a police officer said.

The police officer said Sunil Raj was granted bail by the courts in his pending trial cases on medical grounds in September 2021 but he did not surrender on the given date and absconded.

In 2012, accused Sunil Raj had assaulted three judges sitting in a car during a road rage in the area of Ambedkar Nagar police station.

He was working for Rohit Chaudhary, Ravi Gangwal gang in the area of south Delhi in demanding extortion, collecting money from satta operators, builders, realtors, property dealers at behest of their gang leaders, the police officer added.

20220515-001546