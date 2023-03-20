A notorious gangster, Prince Singh, was killed in an encounter in Bihar’s Sitamarhi, police said on Monday.

The action comes after a series of kidnapping, extortion and murder cases have been reported from various parts of the state.

A team of Sitamarhi police shot at the gangster in a retaliatory firing at around 3.30 a.m. The accused was involved in liquor smuggling also.

Pankaj Sinha, the Inspector General of Police Tirhut range, confirmed the incident.

“A team of Sitamarhi police went for the raid in Budhnagra village under Bokhra outpost on Sunday night. They conducted the raid for the entire night and eventually had a face-off with Prince Singh and his gang at around 3.30 a.m. Our team warned them to surrender, but they opened fire in a bid to escape from the spot. The police team also retaliated,” Sinha said.

“In the retaliatory firing, Prince Singh sustained gunshot injuries. The police personnel took him to Sadar hospital where doctors declared him dead,” Sinha said.

Prince Singh was wanted in liquor smuggling cases in Muzaffarpur. Two FIRs were registered in the Katra police station of the district. Besides, he was also involved in six other criminal cases as well.

Sitamarhi Superintendent of Police (SP) Har Kishore Rai said that three aides of Prince Singh were also arrested. The police team also recovered one pistol from their possession.

20230320-144205