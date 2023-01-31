INDIA

Notorious robber arrested in Delhi

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a notorious robber wanted in two criminal cases including arms act, an official said on Tuesday.

Police said that the accused, identified as Sheikh Amjad, 33, was also found involved in 10 cases.

A reward of Rs 20,000 was declared for providing information on him that eventually led to the arrest of the accused — a resident of Katihar district in Bihar.

According to Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav, in May 2022, a resident of Greater Kailash-I in the national capital had hired some persons for painting works at her house, which went on for a few days.

One day, she went to market by locking the main door of the house while those engaged in the white-wash work were still present.

“When she returned, she found that the lock of the main door of the house was broken, and jewellery worth around 25 lakh was missing,” the police officer said.

During the investigation, police arrested one of the accused, Dilshad while Sheikh Amjad, Mantoo and Naseem, were absconding. A reward of Rs 20,000 was declared for each of them.

Yadav said Amjad was arrested after the police received a tip-off following which a trap was laid at ISBT, Sarai Kale Khan.

Police said that he is addicted to liquor and to fulfil his needs, he started committing theft and other crimes.

