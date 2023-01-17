Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras. The 21-year-old Brazilian signs a six-and-a-half-year contract with Forest.

Danilo becomes the club’s second signing of the January transfer window, after the arrival of compatriot Gustavo Scarpa, who also came from Palmeiras, states premierleague.com.

“I’m really happy to be fulfilling my dream of playing in the Premier League and playing for Nottingham Forest,” Danilo told the club’s official website.

“I learnt a bit about the history of the club and saw they had won two European Cups. I spoke to Gustavo Scarpa as well, and he told me that Nottingham is a great city and Forest have a quality squad with really good staff.”

Forest sporting director Filippo Giraldi added: “He is a fantastic talent that will be a great asset for the present and the future of Nottingham Forest.”

Danilo came through Palmeiras’s academy and made 141 appearances in total for the club, scoring 12 goals.

If Forest submit the required completed documents by midday Friday, he could make his debut on Saturday when they travel to AFC Bournemouth.

