The newly-promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest on Friday signed Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year deal.

Gibbs-White joined Wolves at the age of eight, making his first team debut as a 16-year-old against Stoke City in January 2017.

The midfielder was part of Steve Cooper’s England side which won the FIFA U17 World Cup in October 2017, later reuniting with the Forest Head Coach on loan at Swansea City in 2020/21.

“This has been the hardest decision of my life but one I felt I had to take at this stage of my career. It hurts to leave but it’s time to take on a new challenge,” Gibbs-White wrote on social media.

The 22-year-old, who has also been capped at England U21 level, spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, registering 12 goals and 10 assists in 37 appearances, including scoring against Forest in the Championship play-off semifinal, second leg at The City Ground.

Morgan, who will wear the number 10 shirt during his time on Trentside, is Forest’s 16th signing of the summer.

