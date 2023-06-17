ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Notwithstanding severe criticism, ‘Adipurush’ mints Rs 37.25 crore on day 1

Even though actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s latest release ‘Adipurush’ is receiving flak, the film has made Rs 37.25 crore on its first day of release.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is an epic mythological action film based on the epic ‘Ramayana’.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter, where he mentioned about the collections of the film.

In the tweet, he wrote: “A massive start was on the cards due to the hype and the advance bookings were an indicator of the fact…As expected, #Adipurush has embarked on a fantastic start on Day 1… Friday Rs 37.25 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. NOTE: #Hindi version. #Boxoffice.”

“#Adipurush at national chains…Day 1…#PVR: 6.75 crore #INOX: 5.60 crore #Cinepolis: 3.10 crore. Total: 15.45 crore,” he added.

Despite the collections, the film, which released on June 16, has been under extreme trolling on social media due to its dialogues.

Several social media users have described it as “tapori” and “chapri” which do not match the nature or the stature of Ramayana.

