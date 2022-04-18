Toronto Public Health (TPH) will begin administering Novavax vaccines to residents 18 years and older at Metro Toronto Convention Centre vaccination clinic on Thursdays, beginning April 21. Residents can book their appointment at TPHbookings.ca.

Individuals can also get an appointment if their primary care provider sends a referral to TPH. Those who are referred by their primary care provider will be contacted by TPH with their appointment details.

Individuals 18 years of age or older are able to receive the Novavax vaccine if they have an allergy or contraindication to receive an mRNA vaccine. Those with allergies may discuss their situation with their primary care provider.

Individuals can also get Novavax vaccine if they have decided not to receive an mRNA vaccine.

The Novavax vaccine is a “protein subunit” vaccine. The vaccine uses small pieces of a protein to teach the immune system to make antibodies that recognize and fight COVID-19. This is similar to how many influenza vaccines work to protect health.

Health Canada approved the Novavax vaccine for use in people aged 18 years or older in February. While the National Advisory Committee on Immunization continues to strongly recommend the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for most people due to their excellent protection against COVID-19, the Novavax vaccine is a new option for those who have been unable (i.e. due to an allergy) or unwilling to receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

The Novavax vaccine has been proven to be highly effective in preventing COVID-19 disease in the short term, and lowers the risk of serious consequences linked to the virus.

Two doses of the Novavax vaccine, administered eight weeks apart are required for COVID-19 protection. Similar to the mRNA vaccines, it takes two weeks after vaccination for residents to be fully protected from COVID-19. Novavax can be used for any of the first two doses or as a booster, even if the previous vaccine was different (for example, one dose of another COVID-19 vaccine and one dose of Novavax).