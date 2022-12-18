INDIA

Novel protest: BJP men go begging in Hyderabad metro

NewsWire
0
0

In a novel protest over unemployment in Telangana, the BJP youth members went around in Hyderabad Metro seeking alms.

Dressed in robes of graduates, the BJP functionaries approached passengers with begging bowls in their hands.

BJP Medchal district secretary A. Vijjith Varma led a group of party youth members in the symbolic protest.

The ‘graduate beggars’ as they called themselves were carrying placards highlighting the unemployment in the state. They also reminded the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government of its failure to fulfill the promise of paying unemployment allowance to all educated unemployed.

The BJP leaders said they explained to commuters the problems faced by the unemployed and how the BRS government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao forced educated unemployed to turn to begging.

The Congress party ridiculed the protest by the BJP and reminded the saffron party of its promise to provide two crore jobs every year.

The Congress party said that the BJP leaders are shamelessly deceiving the people by wearing graduate robes and resorting to begging. It said that the people of Telangana understand the deceiving tricks of BJP and BRS and will teach them a befitting lesson.

20221218-113404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Use ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ funds to establish toilets for women: Goa...

    TN launches accident-cum-life insurance scheme for BPL families

    T20 World Cup: Pakistan will have to really stare at reality...

    Now, Bihar Speaker Vijay Sinha refuses to come to Assembly