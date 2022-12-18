In a novel protest over unemployment in Telangana, the BJP youth members went around in Hyderabad Metro seeking alms.

Dressed in robes of graduates, the BJP functionaries approached passengers with begging bowls in their hands.

BJP Medchal district secretary A. Vijjith Varma led a group of party youth members in the symbolic protest.

The ‘graduate beggars’ as they called themselves were carrying placards highlighting the unemployment in the state. They also reminded the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government of its failure to fulfill the promise of paying unemployment allowance to all educated unemployed.

The BJP leaders said they explained to commuters the problems faced by the unemployed and how the BRS government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao forced educated unemployed to turn to begging.

The Congress party ridiculed the protest by the BJP and reminded the saffron party of its promise to provide two crore jobs every year.

The Congress party said that the BJP leaders are shamelessly deceiving the people by wearing graduate robes and resorting to begging. It said that the people of Telangana understand the deceiving tricks of BJP and BRS and will teach them a befitting lesson.

