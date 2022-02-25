INDIA

Now, 300 persons allowed per slot at Mughal Gardens

By NewsWire
0
0

The Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan can accommodate 300 persons per slot till the time it remains open for general public (except Mondays) till March 16.

Earlier, each slot accommodated only 100 persons, but in view of the relaxation in Covid related restrictions, more people can be accommodated.

Except Mondays and March 1 (a gazetted holiday), the Mughal Gardens will be open for public between 10 am and 5 pm, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Seven pre-booked hourly slots are available and the visitors would have to follow all the Covid protocols such as wearing of masks, maintaining social distance etc.

They will have to undergo thermal screening at the entry point. No visitor will be allowed without mask, it said.

Booking can be made on https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx. Walk-in entry will not be available as a precautionary measure.

20220225-203802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.