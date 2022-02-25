Now, 300 persons allowed per slot at Mughal Gardens

The Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan can accommodate 300 persons per slot till the time it remains open for general public (except Mondays) till March 16.

Earlier, each slot accommodated only 100 persons, but in view of the relaxation in Covid related restrictions, more people can be accommodated.

Except Mondays and March 1 (a gazetted holiday), the Mughal Gardens will be open for public between 10 am and 5 pm, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Seven pre-booked hourly slots are available and the visitors would have to follow all the Covid protocols such as wearing of masks, maintaining social distance etc.

They will have to undergo thermal screening at the entry point. No visitor will be allowed without mask, it said.

Booking can be made on https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx. Walk-in entry will not be available as a precautionary measure.

