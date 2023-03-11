A murder mystery has prompted the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage to change its rules.

In Jaipur, now the ID of five people will have to be given to perform the last rites in the crematorium and cemetery. This will also include the ID of the deceased. These five people would be those who attended the funeral.

Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage issued orders in this regard on March 8. These orders have been issued after the famous Monalisa murder case reported in Bikaner last year. Bikaner’s Additional SP Amit Kumar wrote a letter to the Jaipur collector in this context.

Municipal Corporation Jaipur Heritage officers said that the records of many dead are not kept after the last rites in the crematorium as well as in Jaipur city. Eventually, the correct information doesn’t come out when required.

The decision has been taken after Monalisa, a resident of Bikaner, was murdered on February 5, 2021 by her husband Bhavani Singh in a flat in Omaxe City, Jaipur. After it was stated as natural death to destroy the evidence of murder, Municipal Corporation had cremated Monalisa at Moksha Dham located in Sodala Purani Chungi, Jaipur. The cause of death was referred as Corona to the family members of Monalisa.

When the family members got suspicious, they registered a murder case in Bikaner in 2022. When the police investigated the case, surprising facts came out. She was murdered by her own husband.

During the investigation, when the police reached the crematorium at Sodala and asked for records regarding Monalisa’s murder, there was no record. After this, Bikaner ASP Amit Kumar wrote a letter to the Jaipur collector on January 17.

The order comes with these facts:

A complete record of last rites should be made in all the cremation grounds run by the Municipal Corporation Jaipur Heritage.

Records are not maintained by those who work in the crematorium, sell wood, perform last rites, sell other materials related to cremation. They should also keep a record of the person taking the cremation material.

All people are cremated in the cremation ground. Cremation should be done after ascertaining the identity of the deceased.

Records should be taken by taking the identity documents of at least five people involved in the funeral.

Records related to cremation should be submitted to the Municipal Corporation every month.

At present, apart from the ID of the deceased brought to the crematorium and cemetery in Jaipur city, the ID of one of his relatives was taken. So that its details can be filled in the application form for the death certificate and sent to the Municipal Corporation.

