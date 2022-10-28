INDIA

Now, 7 Germans to be deported for flouting visa rules in Assam

After three Swedish nationals, seven German nationals will be deported from India on Saturday for flouting visa rules in Assam, officials said on Friday.

Golaghat district Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur told IANS over phone that the process is now on to deport the seven Germans through Kolkata or New Delhi.

Another district police official said that the foreign nationals came to Assam on October 25 and visited some tourist spots including Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR).

“They attended some religious events in Tinsukia and Karbi Anglong and were halted and detained in Golaghat. We restrained them from doing so. They came to Assam on a tourist visa and flouted visa norms by attending religious gatherings,” the official said, adding that they would be fined $500 each for visa rules violation.

The Germans’ Indian companion Mukut Borda from Jharkhand was also detained from a resort near KNPTR.

They had plans to visit different areas of Assam, but they were stopped by the police.

“The German nationals are now in Kaziranga.They would be taken to Guwahati and then to Kolkata or Delhi for deportation,” the official stated.

The detained Germans were identified as Christian Reiser, Michael Erich Schaper, Merten Asmus, Cornelia Von Oneimb, Hinrich Luppen-Von Oneimb, Christa Olearius and Lisa Aimee Bloem.

Earlier, on Wednesday three Swedish nationals were picked up from a religious gathering in Dibrugarh district and deported the next day for visa rules violation.

The three-day prayer meeting at Ghinai (Naharkatia) in Dibrugarh district was organised by the United Church Forum, a body of around 12 different churches, with due permission from the district administration.

