The third report from the IPCC during the current assessment cycle, completes the full picture of the climate crisis facing humanity. And it is not a pretty picture.

The first two Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the UN body for assessing the science related to climate change, reports say climate change is here, now, and causing huge disruption to the natural world and human wellbeing.

This report tells “us that we are still not doing enough to cut greenhouse gas emissions, confirming the findings of UNEP’s 2021 Emissions Gap Report”, says UN Environment Programme Executive Director Inger Andersen.

“The last two decades saw the highest increase in emissions in human history, even though we know how much trouble we are in. The next decade cannot follow the same pattern if we are to hold global warming this century to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“Half-measures won’t halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, which is what we need to do. We need to go all in.

“The IPCC tells us that we have the knowledge and technology to get it done. Through a rapid shift from fossil fuels to renewables and alternative fuels. Through moving from deforestation to restoration. Through backing nature in our landscapes, oceans and cities.

“Through transforming our cities into green and clean spaces. And through behaviour change to address the demand side of the equation,” she says.

The IPCC on Monday released a new climate science report from its Working Group III on climate change mitigation.

It covers actions the world can take to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere.

The IPCC report, which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stresses that climate action plans must be turned into reality, finds that rapid transformations across all sectors and systems are necessary to avoid the worst climate impacts. The analysis highlights how total GHG emissions continued to climb over the last decade but should peak before 2025 to preserve the best chance at not overshooting 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The report reveals that global action remains far off-track. It makes clear that finance, technological innovation, smart policies, and changes in lifestyles and behaviour, including dramatically reducing fossil fuels, are all critical components of effectively and equitably mitigating climate change.

Responding to the report, Ani Dasgupta, President & CEO, World Resources Institute, told IANS, “The newest IPCC report confirms what we feared: our window to limit warming to 1.5 degrees C is extremely narrow, but the world’s leading scientists have shown us how to keep that goal alive.

“It’s time world leaders wake up and realize that business as usual is a recipe for total disaster.

“This report is an urgent call to action to peak GHG emissions before 2025 and nearly halve GHG emissions by 2030 to set the world on a path to reach net-zero by around mid-century.”

The IPCC report finds that emissions continue to rise and yet current climate plans and policies are woefully inadequate to change this trajectory.

“We must sprint to avoid climate catastrophe,” said NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) President and CEO Manish Bapna.

“This report makes it clear we must go from a trot to a sprint to avoid climate catastrophe. Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine makes breaking our dependence on fossil fuels a strategic imperative. It’s equally an environmental necessity,” he told IANS in a statement.

“The good news is that we have the climate solutions needed, and they work. While the fossil industry tries to exploit the crisis in Ukraine and lock us in to decades more dependency, this report affirms tremendous gains, here at home and abroad, in clean energy, in wind and solar power and battery storage, and foresees little future for fossil fuels. But we simply have to move much faster.”

Christian Aid Head of Global Policy and Advocacy, Fionna Smyth, told IANS: “This report is a wakeup call that shows we must address the root cause of the climate crisis by urgently cutting emissions. Emissions continue to go up and reversing that needs to be a global priority.

“Most of the people living on the front lines of the climate emergency have done the least to cause this problem. For example despite accounting for 17 per cent of the world’s population, Africans contribute just four per cent of global emissions. They need major emitters to take drastic action so that we can all have a safe and secure climate.”

Among the IPCC report’s authors are three researchers from the Delhi-based public policy think tank, Centre for Policy Research (CPR): Navroz K. Dubash, Lavanya Rajamani and Parth Bhatia.

They are among 14 Indians who have been involved in developing the report.

“The unavoidable reality is that human emissions over this past decade have been the highest in history. Limiting warming to 1.5 degrees is out of reach without immediate and substantial short term measures by 2030, in addition to longer term efforts to reduce emissions to net-zero,” said Dubash.

“This report is a sobering reminder of how much we still need to do to prevent dangerous anthropogenic interference with the climate system,” added Rajamani.

The Working Group III (WGIII) report is the third report of the IPCC’s AR6 assessment cycle, with two previous reports on ‘The Physical Basis’ (WGI) and ‘Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability’ (WGII) released in recent months.

WGIII focuses on climate change mitigation. The WGIII report is co-authored by 278 authors from 65 countries, has 354 Contributing authors, and is approved by 195 governments.

