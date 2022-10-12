A new scam of Rs 223 crore has come to light at the Department of Forest and Wildlife of the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government. The amount was deposited with the Bank of India’s Paharganj branch as a fixed deposit for one year, but later it was transferred to a dummy account. Now the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR in this case.

A senior CBI official said that the Department of Forests and Wildlife of the Delhi government issued its surplus of Rs 223 crore to the Bank of Baroda’s Paharganj branch for the purpose of a FDR in the name of the Ridge Management Board Fund.

The CBI said that L A Khan, the then senior branch manager of BOB, transferred the whole amount to an account registered in the name of DUSIB (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board), which is a fake account.

“Our investigation revealed that Department of Forests and Wildlife of the Delhi government had approved the proposal to invest the amount of Rs 223 crore in fixed deposit scheme in the name of “Ridge Management Board Fund” with Bank of Baroda, for a period of one year and transferred the said amount from its bank account at State Bank of India, I.P. Estate, New Delhi.

“Khan, the then Sr. Branch Manager, BOB in conspiracy with unknown officials of DFW and unknown officials of the bank transferred the amount of Rs 223 crore illegally and unauthorisedly from the SUNDRY account of BOB to the Saving Bank account no. 00980100028204 on the basis of a forged letter said to be issued by DFW,” a source said.

The source said that verification revealed that the bank account in the name of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board was a fake account and the letter allegedly issued by DFW was also a fake. The CBI has learnt that it was Khan who issued fake FDRs in the name of “Ridge Management Board Fund” and handed over the same to the office of DFW.

The CBI said that on the basis of their preliminary inquiry they lodged an FIR under sections 120-B, 409, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with sections 13(2) 13(1) (a) of PC Act, against Khan and others including unknown officials of the Bank and DFW.

Further probe in the matter is on.

20221012-210404