New Delhi, June 12 (IANSlife) Within eight acres of botanical gardens, Aman Beverly Hills will be part of the groundbreaking 17.5-acre One Beverly Hills development, which will be located at the intersection of Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards, less than a mile from Rodeo Drive.

The project will include an Aman hotel, a collection of exclusive Aman Branded Residences, and an Aman Club, which is scheduled to open in 2026 to guests, residents, and members.

Being one of the world’s preeminent lifestyle and hospitality brand, the opening was announced in collaboration with privately held investment firms Cain International and Alagem Capital. The global pioneer in the creation of peaceful sanctuaries far removed from daily life, Aman is renowned as a provider of seclusion, wellbeing, exceptional design, and unrivalled service, with 34 resorts and hotels in over 20 countries, 15 of which are within or near Unesco World Heritage Sites.

One Beverly Hills will redevelop a large area of land to create a unified proposition focused on health and wellbeing, surrounded by botanical gardens showcasing native plant species. Aman Beverly Hills, like Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, will be the focal point of this magnificent urban green space, set within the tranquil Nai Lert Park in the heart of Bangkok.

The brand’s positioning has evolved in recent years to bring its renowned Aman lifestyle to urban destinations in addition to its remote resorts, including Aman New York, which will open on August 2, 2022, Aman Residences, Tokyo (2023), Aman Nai Lert Bangkok (2023), and Aman Miami Beach (2024). Aman Branded Residences have pre-sold at market-leading premiums across the portfolio of upcoming destinations.

Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman said: “Aman Group’s strategy is to bring the brand’s coveted resort experiences to urban destinations. This strategic direction has seen us successfully launch the multiple award-winning Aman Tokyo in 2014, and Aman Residences, Tokyo will follow next year, as well as future urban destinations which feature both hotel and residences; Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, Aman Miami Beach, plus the imminent opening of Aman New York.”

The Aman Beverly Hills hotel will be the brand’s fifth in the United States. Aman currently operates Amangani in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah, with Aman New York set to open on August 2, 2022, and Aman Miami Beach scheduled to open in 2024.

