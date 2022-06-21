A new app that provides localised information on ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels – a major cause of skin cancer and other UV related diseases – and five-day UV and weather forecasts at searchable locations was launched on Tuesday.

The SunSmart Global UV app highlights time slots when sun protection is required with the aim of helping people around the world know when to use sun protection, in an effort to reduce the global burden of skin cancer and UV-related eye damage.

The app was launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the WMO said in a statement.

It provides personalised options so that users can take actions to protect prolonged, excessive UV exposure. The app allows the inclusion of national and local data streams and adaptation to multiple languages – it is currently available in Chinese, English, French, Russian, Dutch, and Spanish.

“The app combines meteorological, environmental, and health expertise to help protect people from the sun both at work and in their leisure. It is unique because it uses data from country-level weather and UV measuring stations to provide accurate and location-specific UV Index readings,” said WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas.

“Evidence shows that overexposure to UV is a major cause of skin cancer, so it is vital for people to know when and how to protect themselves,” WHO’s Director, Environment, Climate Change and Health, Maria Neira said.

The SunSmart Global UV app is available free of charge at both the Apple App and Google Play stores. The app is based on the UV Index, which describes the level of solar UV radiation at the earth’s surface. The UV Index is reported on a scale of 1 (or ‘Low’) to 11 and higher (or ‘Extreme’).

The UV app has been launched to coincide with the first day of summer in the northern hemisphere. By increasing the public’s awareness and helping to reduce the incidence of skin cancer, this application ultimately supports the achievement of UN Sustainable Development Goal 3, which aims to ensure healthy lives and well-being worldwide by 2030.

