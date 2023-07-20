INDIA

Now Apple enters AI race with ChatGPT-like AI chatbot: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Apple has reportedly entered the generative artificial intelligence (AI) race with creating what is being referred to as ‘Apple GPT’ internally to take on OpenAI, Microsoft, Google and Meta.

The iPhone maker has created its own AI framework, codenamed “Ajax,” to create large language models, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Ajax reportedly runs on Google Cloud and was built with Google JAX, the search giant’s machine learning framework.

Apple is leveraging Ajax to create large language models and serve as the foundation for the internal ChatGPT-style tool.

The company did not immediately comment on the report.

According to the report, Apple employees are using the chatbot to help with product prototyping. It is similar to Bard, ChatGPT and Bing AI.

Apple recently doubled down on hirings for generative AI talent. The company is looking for engineers with a “robust understanding of large language models and generative AI.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said that the company would use AI on a “thoughtful basis.”

The news came as Meta also joined the AI race, with launching the release of Llama 2, an open-source large language model, with Microsoft.

Llama 2 is available through a variety of providers and free for commercial use and research.

“We’re opening access to Llama 2 with the support of a broad set of companies and people across tech, academia, and policy who also believe in an open innovation approach to today’s AI technologies,” said Meta.

Recent breakthroughs in AI, and generative AI in particular, have captured the public’s imagination and demonstrated what those developing these technologies have long known — they have the potential to help people do incredible things, create a new era of economic and social opportunities, and give individuals, creators, and businesses new ways to express themselves and connect with people, according to Meta.

2023072042179

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajbhar promises 5 CMs and 20 deputy CMs in UP

    Kejriwal cancels officials’ weekly off, calls on them to inspect rain-hit...

    Jamia V-C lays emphasis on need for women empowerment

    Vedanta puts its copper smelter plant in Tuticorin on sale