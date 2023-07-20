Apple has reportedly entered the generative artificial intelligence (AI) race with creating what is being referred to as ‘Apple GPT’ internally to take on OpenAI, Microsoft, Google and Meta.

The iPhone maker has created its own AI framework, codenamed “Ajax,” to create large language models, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Ajax reportedly runs on Google Cloud and was built with Google JAX, the search giant’s machine learning framework.

Apple is leveraging Ajax to create large language models and serve as the foundation for the internal ChatGPT-style tool.

The company did not immediately comment on the report.

According to the report, Apple employees are using the chatbot to help with product prototyping. It is similar to Bard, ChatGPT and Bing AI.

Apple recently doubled down on hirings for generative AI talent. The company is looking for engineers with a “robust understanding of large language models and generative AI.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said that the company would use AI on a “thoughtful basis.”

The news came as Meta also joined the AI race, with launching the release of Llama 2, an open-source large language model, with Microsoft.

Llama 2 is available through a variety of providers and free for commercial use and research.

“We’re opening access to Llama 2 with the support of a broad set of companies and people across tech, academia, and policy who also believe in an open innovation approach to today’s AI technologies,” said Meta.

Recent breakthroughs in AI, and generative AI in particular, have captured the public’s imagination and demonstrated what those developing these technologies have long known — they have the potential to help people do incredible things, create a new era of economic and social opportunities, and give individuals, creators, and businesses new ways to express themselves and connect with people, according to Meta.

