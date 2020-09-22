IPL match highlights from Harsha Bhogle on Alexa devices

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) In what could be a reminiscent of a nostalgic cricket commentary on radio, Audible which is an Amazon company on Tuesday announced a new show by veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle where he will share concise five-minute match highlights from the ongoing IPL 13 tournament.

The show called ‘What a Match!’ is available free of cost on all Audible apps and Amazon Echo and Alexa-enabled devices in India, the company said in a statement.

“Cricket commentary is intrinsically rooted in audio as a format, which is what excites me the most about this show on Audible for the daily highlights reel,” Bhogle said.

‘What a Match!’ will give listeners easy, barrier-free access to match updates on Audible apps and through Amazon Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices.

“I think it is cool for people to say ‘Alexa, give me Harsha’s match report’ and hear my voice come up! Looking forward to the reactions of cricket fans as we celebrate our love for the game,” Bhogle added.

To listen to the show on Audible, users need to simply download the app, search for ‘What a Match!’ and play the episode date-wise for specific match updates.

“From latest hits and misses to highlights, Bhogle covers it all on the latest show ‘What a Match’ available on all Audible apps. We look forward to a wonderful innings of the show on Audible over the next couple of months,” said Shailesh Sawlani, Country Head, Audible India.

Audible is the leading provider of premium digital spoken audio content. The Audible Suno app, available for free on Android devices, offers unlimited, free access to thousands of hours of audio entertainment, enlightenment and learning.

–IANS

na/