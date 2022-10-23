ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Now, ‘Baahubali’ producer joins growing legion of ‘Kantara’ admirers

NewsWire
0
0

Shobu Yarlagadda, one of the producers of director S. S. Rajamouli’s blockbuster ‘Baahubali’, has showered praise on director Rishab Shetty’s recently released Kannada film ‘Kantara’, saying he was “Mind blown!” by the film.

Taking to Twitter, Yarlagadda wrote: “Kantara! Mind Blown! No film has touched me at the core as this film! It’s cinematic brilliance!! The climax … Oh My God!

“Please watch it in theatres! What performances, cinematography and music! Take a bow Rishab Shetty, Hombale Films and the entire team!”

Yarlagadda is the latest to have showered praise on the film which has not only come in for rave reviews but which is also setting the cash registers to ring all across the country.

Be it the Kannada or Hindi version, the film’s box office collections are something that are constantly breaking all records.

After having emerged a hit in the southern parts of the country, the film, which opened with a decent collection of Rs 1.27 crore net on the very first day in the Hindi market, increased its collections to end the second-day at Rs 2.75 crore. And it ended day three, with a net collection of Rs 3.5 crore in the Hindi market.

On Monday, the film saw an impressive jump of 40 to 50 per cent in collections as compared to Friday with Rs 1.75 crore net in the Hindi market.

It registered a net of Rs 1.88 crore on Tuesday, Rs 1.95 crore on Wednesday and a steady growth with a net collection of Rs 1.90 crore in the Hindi market on Thursday.

20221023-162805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ’83’ director Kabir Khan: Very unprofessional behaviour on part of certain...

    ‘Drishyam 2’ makers recreate a day in the life of Vijay...

    KBC 13: Sehwag says he followed Sourav blindly on the field

    Shruti Haasan: What is accepted now keeps changing, do whatever makes...