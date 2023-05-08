The Haryana cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Monday accepted the Haryana Backward Classes Commission’s report on the proportion of reservation for Backward Classes in municipalities.

The commission headed by former Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge, Justice Darshan Singh, reviewed the assessment of the political backwardness of the Backward Classes.

In the assessment, the commission found that the Backward Classes (Block A) category are not adequately represented in the political setup.

Now, the office of councillor in every Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council and Municipal Committee will be reserved for Backward Classes (A).

The commission had stated that as per the direction of the apex court the reservation shall not exceed the aggregate of 50 per cent of the total seats reserved in favour of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes (A) taken together in a particular urban local body or municipality.

