Now BJP comes up with ‘dada ke bolun’

Kolkata, Aug 23 (IANS) To counter Trinamool Congress’ ‘didi ke bolo’ (dial didi – Mamata Banerjee) programme, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to launch ‘dada ke bolun’ (tell dada) involving its state chief Dilip Ghosh, next month.

According to the BJP strategists, the party’s local leadership would organise tea parties at various places of the state where Ghosh would reach out to the people and listen to their grievances and advice.

The state BJP has already come out with a video on the programme that includes a poster of Ghosh sipping tea.

In ‘didi ke bolo’ people have been given a helpline number which is mostly received by Trinamool volunteers and one has to go through various levels to speak to Banerjee over phone.

In contrast, Ghosh would be physically present at various localities.

