No BJP leader in Rajasthan will now be allowed to stage protests without the organisation’s permission, as per party officials.

A decision to this effect was taken in a closed door meeting of BJP veterans on Sunday after party fractions came out in the open during the protest of war widows being led by Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena.

If anyone stages a protest on his own, the party will not stand by him.

The harsh decisions were taken after Meena was detained for trying to visit war widows who were picked up by Rajasthan police from the protest site.

The party leaders came out openly against the insults to Pulwama war widows and Rajasthan MPs.

On the occasion, protestors were seen divided in two groups who were raising slogans against BJP state president Satish Poonia and Meena respectively.

Also, stones were pelted and vehicles damaged. However, BJP leaders claimed that anti-social elements from outside the party had indulged in such hooliganism.

Meanwhile, a probe is on.

20230313-131804